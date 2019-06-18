

CTV News Edmonton





One woman is dead and a man is facing an impairment charge after a single vehicle rollover early Monday morning northeast of High Prairie.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Monday on Highway 750, about 100 kilometres northeast of High Prairie.

Five people were in the van when it rolled, Myrna Leigh Gladue, 42, of the Atikameg First Nation was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other four people in the van suffered minor injuries, and the driver of the van was arrested.

Jamie Lane Grey, 45, also of the Atikameg First Nation has been charged with impaired operation causing death.

Grey is scheduled to appear in Slave Lake Provincial Court on Wednesday in connection to the charge.