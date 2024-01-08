Woman dead near Maskwacis, Alta., following hit-and-run
A woman is dead following a hit-and-run on Sunday near Maskwacis.
RCMP in the community about 80 kilometres south of the Edmonton city limits said in a media release Monday they responded at 6:52 p.m. to a call reporting a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Powerline Road and Highway 611 west, about two kilometres west of the Maskwacis townsite.
Officers found a 24-year-old woman dead at the scene.
RCMP is asking for help identifying anyone involved in the incident. Contact the Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-3767 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) with any information.
