EDMONTON -- A weapons complaint in west Edmonton ended in a woman being taken into police custody on Monday.

Police said charges were pending against her.

The call to police came in around 2:30 p.m., prompting a large police presence at a home near 178 Street and 81 Avenue.

Tactical officers were called in to talk to a person inside the house considered armed and dangerous.

Officers didn't begin to clear the scene until a couple hours later, around 5 p.m.

At the time, Edmonton Police Service said officers were still waiting for a warrant to search the residence for a shotgun.

