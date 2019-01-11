

CTV Edmonton





An 82-year-old woman has died after suffering a medical incident that led to a single vehicle collision.

Police received reports that the woman’s sedan left the road around 12:50 p.m. on Thursday and ended up in a snowbank in the area of 137 Avenue and Castledowns Road.

When emergency crews arrived, they performed first-aid at the scene and took the woman to hospital, where she died.

Investigators believe the woman died as a result of the medical incident, not the crash.