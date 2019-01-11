Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Woman died after medical incident on Edmonton street
A female driver died after a medical episode on Thursday afternoon.
CTV Edmonton
Published Friday, January 11, 2019 5:53AM MST
An 82-year-old woman has died after suffering a medical incident that led to a single vehicle collision.
Police received reports that the woman’s sedan left the road around 12:50 p.m. on Thursday and ended up in a snowbank in the area of 137 Avenue and Castledowns Road.
When emergency crews arrived, they performed first-aid at the scene and took the woman to hospital, where she died.
Investigators believe the woman died as a result of the medical incident, not the crash.