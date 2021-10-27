Woman dies after being hit by train in southeast Edmonton

Drivers were asked to avoid the area near Maple Road and 8 Street in southeast Edmonton on Oct. 26, 2021, after a pedestrian was involved in a collision with a train. Drivers were asked to avoid the area near Maple Road and 8 Street in southeast Edmonton on Oct. 26, 2021, after a pedestrian was involved in a collision with a train.

Edmonton Top Stories