Woman dies after being taken to hospital by police; ASIRT investigating

Alberta's police watchdog agency is investigating after a 22-year-old woman died while waiting at a hospital with Edmonton police officers.

Edmonton Police Service did not share her name in announcing the death and investigation on Friday.

EPS said officers were called by EMS around 11 p.m. on Oct. 15 to help with an intoxicated woman at a business near 34 Avenue and Gateway Boulevard.

"Upon arrival, police located the 22-year-old female being held down by a family member. Police handcuffed her until EMS arrived," EPS said in a statement.

According to the police service, the woman refused to go to hospital and her family was going to take her, but she "became uncooperative."

A "short" while later, her family asked for police officers' help taking her to hospital.

"At 11:47 p.m., the female was handcuffed again and placed into the back seat of the police vehicle to transport her to the hospital. Upon arrival at the hospital just after midnight on Oct. 16, 2022, the female was unresponsive and not breathing.

"Police began CPR immediately until hospital staff took over her care at 12:08 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2022. She passed away in hospital on Oct. 18."

EPS called the incident tragic and offered condolences to the woman's family and friends.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team investigates events where serious injury or death may have been caused by police, as well as serious allegations of misconduct.

EPS said it would be fully cooperative with the investigators.