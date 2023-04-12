Woman dies after she was hit by Hummer driver in south Edmonton

A woman died in a Mill Woods parking lot Wednesday afternoon after she tripped, fell and was hit by a driver in a Hummer.

The collision happened at 3:10 p.m. at a shopping centre on the north side of 28 Avenue near 64 Street.

"It was reported to police that a GM Hummer H3 truck being driven by a female collided with a female pedestrian, who had tripped and fallen to the ground while walking in the parking lot," Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Scott Pattison wrote in a news release.

"Paramedics arrived and pronounced the woman deceased on scene."

No charges were laid.

Any witnesses or people with dash camera footage are asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).