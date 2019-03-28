

CTV Edmonton





Police are investigating the death of a woman at the George Spady Centre at 100 Street and 105 A Avenue on Thursday morning.

The call came into police shortly after 7 a.m. on Thursday as a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found an injured woman lying on the ground. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the investigation was turned over to the homicide section not long after officers arrived.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The Spady Centre provides overnight shelter and detoxification services for clients. They also have a safe injection site.