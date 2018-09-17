

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





An elderly woman has died from her injuries following a collision between her 1996 Toyota Tercel and several other parked vehicles in southwest Edmonton earlier this summer.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries from the crash, which happened on August 3 at approximately 9:30 a.m. She succumbed to those injuries August 17.

At the time of the collision, the woman was northbound on 109 Street, approaching 29 Avenue, when she failed to navigate the curving road and collided with several parked vehicles.

Investigators believe she was driving at such a high rate of speed that the impact with a Ford 150 then create a chain of collisions with two other vehicles parked in front of the truck, including a 2016 Toyota Scion and a 2018 Nissan Sentra.

All of the parked vehicles were unoccupied at the time of the collision.

EPS’ Major Collision Investigation Section continues to investigate the crash.