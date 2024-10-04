Woman dies in east Edmonton collision with building on 118 Avenue

A 79-year-old woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving crashed into an east Edmonton building late Friday afternoon.

Police closed 118 Avenue between 65 and 67 streets after the collision at 5:45 p.m.

Police at the scene told CTV News Edmonton the woman was travelling east on the major east-west road when the vehicle mounted the curb and crashed into the building that contains the Mustard Seed thrift store and a Medicine Shoppe pharmacy, at the corner of 66 Street and 118 Avenue.

The woman, who was the lone occupant of the car, died at the scene.

Police said the cause of the collision is unknown but that a medical event is suspected.

They said in a media release they expect 118 Avenue to be closed for the next several hours.

