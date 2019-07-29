A woman is dead after a single-vehicle collision just south of the Alberta-Northwest Territories border last Friday.

Mounties from Fort Smith, N.W.T, and Fort Chipewyan, Alta., responded a rollover on Pine Lake Road, 34 kilometres south of Fort Smith, at approximately 4 p.m.

The 24-year-old female driver was pronounced dead on scene, RCMP said.

Three adult passengers were taken to hospital.

Police are investigating the crash.