Woman dies in rollover in northern Alberta
Published Monday, July 29, 2019 2:58PM MDT
A woman is dead after a single-vehicle collision just south of the Alberta-Northwest Territories border last Friday.
Mounties from Fort Smith, N.W.T, and Fort Chipewyan, Alta., responded a rollover on Pine Lake Road, 34 kilometres south of Fort Smith, at approximately 4 p.m.
The 24-year-old female driver was pronounced dead on scene, RCMP said.
Three adult passengers were taken to hospital.
Police are investigating the crash.