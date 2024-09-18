EDMONTON
    • Woman enters guilty plea in fire that closed Edmonton's Italian Bakery for 3 years

    97 Street fire, April 3
    A woman has pleaded guilty in connection with a fire that sent two seniors to hospital.

    Crews responded to a fire at the Italian Bakery at 106 Avenue and 97 Street around 4 a.m. on April 3, 2020.

    The fire caused significant damage to the bakery and an apartment above it.

    The 85-year-old woman and the 87-year-old man living in the apartment were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

    Police determined the fire had been deliberately set, and Nicole Thomas was charged with two counts of arson causing bodily harm, two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and breach of a release order.

    On Sept. 3, Thomas pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

    The remaining charges were withdrawn.

    The bakery reopened last December.

