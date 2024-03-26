Woman escapes from would-be abductors in Lloydminster

Police are looking for two men after an attempted abduction in Lloydminster.

On Saturday, a pickup truck pulled up next to a woman who was walking and asked her if she wanted a ride.

The woman declined and walked away.

According to RCMP, the truck followed the woman at a slow speed before stopping.

Two men then got out of the truck and tried to force the woman into the front of the vehicle.

The woman began to scream and fight, which caught the attention of a bystander, allowing her to escape.

Both occupants of the truck were described as white men between the ages of 50 and 60, and 5'7" to 5'9" tall.

The driver of the truck was described as being clean shaven, with a medium to heavy build.

The passenger was described as slender and having stubble on his face.

The truck is believed to be a dark blue 2007 to 2009 GMC Sierra with an Alberta plate starting with ZTE and ending in three numbers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lloydminster RCMP at 780-808-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police say a truck like this one was used in an attempted abduction in Lloydminster, Alta. on March 24, 2024. (Credit: RCMP)