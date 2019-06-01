An Amber Alert issued early Saturday morning helped Alberta police safely locate three young children 350 kilometres away from where they were allegedly abducted.

The alert was issued shortly before 5 a.m. and called off about three hours later, when a four-year-old girl, three-year-old boy, and a nine-month-old baby were found near Sylvan Lake in central Alberta.

Police were told the children had been taken from a home in Fox Creek—roughly 260 kilometres northwest of Edmonton—at 1:30 a.m. by their mother.

Descriptions of both her and her vehicle were included when the alert went out.

Police located the children, woman and vehicle on Highway 20 north of Sylvan Lake at 7 a.m.

RCMP said the children were unharmed but taken to hospital as a precaution.

Charges are pending against the woman. She remains in custody.