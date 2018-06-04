A 30-year-old woman is facing several drug charges after she was pulled over in the Ponoka area early Sunday morning.

Ponoka RCMP stopped a suspicious vehicle in the area of Range Road 240 and Highway 53 at approximately 1:30 a.m.

The police officer searched the vehicle, found drugs and arrested the woman. A subsequent search found more drugs, including fentanyl, oxycodone, heroine and other opioids, RCMP said.

Kelly Dawn Manson was charged with seven drug-trafficking offences, and two charges for failing to comply with a condition of a recognizance out of Lacombe.

She’s in custody and is scheduled to appear in court June 5.