EDMONTON -- Mounties say a female tree planter has been mauled to death by a bear in northern Alberta.

RCMP told CTV News they received a call just after 3 p.m. on July 31 regarding an attack in a rural area northwest of Swan Hills.

The 26-year-old woman was planting trees in the remote spot when she was attacked by what witnesses described to police as a black bear.

Mounties say a co-worker scared the bear off before calling for help.

The woman was taken by helicopter from the site to the Swan Hills airport but was pronounced dead soon after landing, according to police.

Investigators with Alberta Fish and Wildlife are also looking into the incident.