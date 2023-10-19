Woman found following north-side Edmonton abduction, Amber Alert by police

A blind, non-verbal woman has been located a half-hour after Edmonton police issued an Amber Alert Thursday night warning she had been abducted from the city's north side.

The Edmonton Police Service issued the alert at 8:28 p.m. after 40-year-old Cindy Tin was abducted in a stolen vehicle an hour before in the area of 118 Avenue and 91 Street.

Police said the vehicle was a white 2013 Toyota Sienna mini-van and that a description of the driver was unknown.

Tin was found just outside city limits "safe and unharmed," police said.

They believe the driver fled on foot and continue to search.