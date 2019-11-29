EDMONTON -- A woman has been found guilty of manslaughter in the death of a toddler found outside an Edmonton church.

Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack and the child's father, Joey Crier, were each charged with second-degree murder in the 2017 death of 19-month old Anthony Joseph Raine.

The boy's lifeless body was found outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church.

Mack pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder charge. In court Friday, she was found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Rob Graesser presided over the trial, which started in June.

Crier's trial, which was held separately, is to hear final arguments next week.

