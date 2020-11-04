EDMONTON -- The owner of two horses that were found dead on a rented acreage near Evansburg in 2018 was found not guilty on four animal cruelty charges Wednesday.

On the third and final day of her trial, Patricia Moore’s defense argued she provided the best care she could for the dozens of animals she and two friends owned at the time.

After being acquitted of two charges of killing, wounding or maiming an animal – because they had been laid in relation to dogs, not horses – Moore still faced two criminal charges each of willfully causing pain to an animal and cruelty to an animal.

However, Judge Steven Bilodeau found on Wednesday he couldn’t prove within a reasonable doubt that Moore wilfully caused the horses to starve.

Moore’s trial in Stony Plain Provincial Court started Monday.

Two years ago, two horses of dozens in her care were found dead on a property near Evansburg she was renting.

A vet who was called to the acreage in December 2018 told court many of Moore’s horses were malnourished, and there was seemingly no food or water accessible to the animals.

Moore said the landowner was responsible for feeding her animals, which he disputed.

Moore also faces 27 charges under the Animal Protection Act, including nine counts each of causing distress to an animal, failing to provide adequate food and water, and failing to provide appropriate care when an animal is sick or injured.

Those are scheduled to go to trial next spring.

In total, Moore now faces 41 charges.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Jeremy Thompson