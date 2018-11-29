A 38-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by two vehicles in northwest Edmonton Wednesday night.

EPS responded to a report of a hit-and-run at 127 Avenue and 127 Street at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was headed south on the east sidewalk between 127 and 128 Avenue, attempted to cross 127 Street and was struck by a black Toyota Corolla, EPS said. The vehicle remained on scene.

EPS said the woman did not cross on a designated crosswalk.

She was then struck by another vehicle as she lay on the road, injured.

The second vehicle, a sedan, did not stay on scene, EPS said.

The woman died on scene.

Police are seeking the driver of the second vehicle, but do not have a description of the person or vehicle.

Witnesses are asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567.

The road where the collisions happened has reopened.

The woman’s death was the city’s 20th traffic fatality of the year.