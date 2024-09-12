EDMONTON
    • Woman hospitalized after aggravated assault north of Westlock

    An ambulance is seen in this undated file photo. An ambulance is seen in this undated file photo.
    A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after an assault north of Edmonton over the weekend.

    Emergency crews were called to Long Island Lake in Westlock County at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday for an assault.

    The victim was taken to hospital.

    No other details have been released.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Westlock RCMP at 780-349-4492 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

