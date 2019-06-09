Woman hospitalized after collision at 153 Avenue, 18 Street
A woman was injured in a collision Sunday morning at 153 Avenue and 18 Street.
Published Sunday, June 9, 2019 3:14PM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 9, 2019 4:55PM MDT
A woman received serious but non-life threatening injuries after the car she was a passenger in was hit by a truck at 153 Avenue and 18 Street Sunday morning.
An officer with the police collisions department said the woman’s vehicle was travelling south when it was hit by an eastbound truck.
No charges have been laid yet.
Officer Jack Kitchen said the area sees a large volume of traffic.
The intersection was reopened around 2 p.m.