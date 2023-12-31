Woman in critical condition after falling through doors of moving bus Friday

A woman is in critical condition after falling off a moving ETS bus in west Edmonton Friday afternoon.

According to police, the 63-year-old woman was riding a bus heading south on 174 Street around 3 p.m.

She reportedly stood up and started moving toward the back doors when the bus turned onto 95 Avenue.

Police say the woman was holding onto a safety bar, but she lost her balance. While the bus was still moving, she reportedly fell backwards through the back doors and onto the road.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, where she remained in critical condition Sunday.

The Edmonton Police Service's Major Collision Investigation Section is investigating.

As of Sunday, no Traffic Safety Act charges were pending.

The Edmonton Transit Service said in a statement Sunday that the doors on buses lock when in motion. However, the glass on the doors broke when the woman fell into them and that's how she fell out of the bus, ETS said.

An engineering assessment will be conducted, ETS said, including a "root cause analysis."

With files from the Canadian Press