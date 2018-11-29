A woman is in hospital after a house fire north of downtown Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to a home in the area of 97 Street and 111 Avenue at 7:34 a.m. The fire, which started on the porch, was under control at 7:49 a.m. and out at 8:35 a.m.

The woman was taken to hospital as precaution, EFRS said.

EPS is investigating the fire.