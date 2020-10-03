Advertisement
Woman in intensive care after being dragged by a vehicle on Saturday
Published Saturday, October 3, 2020 7:15PM MDT
An Edmonton police vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A woman is in intensive care after she was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday.
Police were called to 127 Street and 118 Avenue shortly after 5 p.m.
According to an Edmonton police spokesperson, the woman was dragged and run over by a vehicle, but investigators don’t know the circumstances leading up to the incident yet.
Portions of the intersection were closed while police conducted their investigation.