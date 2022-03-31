Woman in life-threatening condition after downtown crash; speed, impairment likely factors: police

A woman sustained life-threatening injuries when another driver crashed into her vehicle in downtown Edmonton Thursday morning.

According to police, a northbound Toyota Corolla being driven by a 21-year-old man struck the 28-year-old woman's Nissan Rogue at 105 Street and 107 Avenue shortly before 8 a.m.

Her vehicle then collided with a westbound Toyota Sienna.

Both the Corolla driver and Sienna driver – a 54-year-old man – were expected to live.

"Investigators believe speed and impairment may be factors," Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Landis Reichle said.