Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Woman in wheelchair hit in marked crosswalk
A woman in a motorized wheelchair crossing 90 Avenue near 170 Street was hit in a marked crosswalk on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
Published Saturday, August 4, 2018 9:10PM MDT
A woman in a motorized wheelchair crossing 90 Avenue near 170 Street was hit in a marked crosswalk Saturday evening.
The woman was taken to hospital; her condition and age have not been released.
A section of west-bound traffic on 90 Avenue has been closed and will re-open once the EPS Major Collision Investigation Unit clears the scene.
More to come…