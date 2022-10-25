Woman injured by police dog, EPS investigating

A woman suffered minor injuries after an incident involving an Edmonton Police Service dog.

The confrontation happened on Sunday between an EPS human remains detection dog (HRDD), and a woman and her dog.

According to a spokesperson for EPS, the woman suffered minor injuries and her dog was not injured.

The police dog is being evaluated for potential injuries.

The spokesperson added the dog’s handler immediately reported the incident, which remains under investigation.

The EPS HRRD is not trained in suspect apprehension. Its duties include searching for odours associated with human decomposition, usually related to missing persons cases, or locating evidence from a criminal event, EPS said.

The dog remains on active duty.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has confirmed it is not investigating the incident.