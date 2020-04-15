EDMONTON -- A 69-year-old woman is dead following a crash in northeast Edmonton Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a collision between a woman and an Edmonton Transit Service bus at the intersection of 118 Avenue and 50 Street just after 11 a.m.

They said the woman was heading northbound on 50 street in a marked crosswalk with a walking signal when she was struck by a bus turning left onto 118 Avenue.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman's identity has not been released, but the City of Edmonton expressed its condolences to her family and friends in a statement.

"We are also thinking about passengers on the bus, and the operator involved," a city spokesperson said. The bus driver is being offered support and ETS is cooperating with the police investigation. Police said speed or alcohol are not considered factors in the crash and no charges have been laid.

The intersection reopened just after 5 p.m.

This is Edmonton's first traffic fatality of 2020, EPS said.

Anyone who saw the collision is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.