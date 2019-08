A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in central Alberta Friday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Highway 11, west of Rocky Mountain House, police said.

An eastbound pickup crashed with a westbound semi, RCMP said.

The driver of the pickup, a 42-year-old woman, died on scene, police said. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.