Woman killed in collision on Anthony Henday Drive
A woman died after her vehicle crashed on Anthony Henday Drive Friday evening.
Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton
Published Saturday, December 29, 2018 1:52PM MST
Last Updated Saturday, December 29, 2018 2:39PM MST
One woman is dead after a single vehicle collision Friday evening.
Edmonton police said at approximately 9 p.m. officers responded to the report of a single-vehicle collision in the area of Anthony Henday Drive and 91 Street.
Police said a blue 2014 Hyundai Accent was seen travelling westbound on Anthony Henday Drive when the vehicle drifted off of the roadway and slammed into the center cement bridge pillar at the 91 Street overpass.
The 26-year-old female driver was pronounced dead on scene and there were no other passengers in the vehicle.
EPS Major Collision Investigations Section continues to investigate.