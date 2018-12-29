

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





One woman is dead after a single vehicle collision Friday evening.

Edmonton police said at approximately 9 p.m. officers responded to the report of a single-vehicle collision in the area of Anthony Henday Drive and 91 Street.

Police said a blue 2014 Hyundai Accent was seen travelling westbound on Anthony Henday Drive when the vehicle drifted off of the roadway and slammed into the center cement bridge pillar at the 91 Street overpass.

The 26-year-old female driver was pronounced dead on scene and there were no other passengers in the vehicle.

EPS Major Collision Investigations Section continues to investigate.