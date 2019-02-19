A 76-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle collision on a highway northwest of Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.

Barrhead RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 18 and Range Road 40 at approximately 2 p.m.

An SUV travelling west on Highway 18 was struck by a northbound pickup truck at the intersection of Range Road 40, RCMP said.

The lone occupant of the SUV died on scene, police said. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The collision is under investigation.