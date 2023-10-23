Woman killed in head-on crash northwest of Edmonton

One person is dead after a weekend crash near Slave Lake.

Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 2 about 28 kilometres south of Slave Lake around 12:40 p.m. on Sunday.

According to Mounties, a northbound pickup crossed the centre line and crashed head-on into a southbound pickup.

The 64-year-old woman driving the northbound pickup, a resident of High Level, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman driving the southbound pickup was transported to Edmonton with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

"RCMP want to remind drivers to use caution as winter driving conditions can suddenly appear this time of year on our roadways, sometimes without warning," Mounties wrote in a Monday release.

Slave Lake is about 250 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.