EDMONTON -- A 36-year-old woman who'd been reported missing was found dead after she crashed her vehicle in Jasper, Alta.

She was reported missing on Tuesday night and found dead a day later near Maligne Lake Road, between Medicine Lake and Maligne Lake.

The vehicle caught fire after the rollover, Mounties said.

The fire had extinguished when officials arrived.

"It is believed the driver and single occupant of the vehicle is the missing 36-year-old female," police said in a release.

RCMP are investigating the crash.