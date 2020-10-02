EDMONTON -- A 78-year-old woman died in hospital Thursday night after she was involved in a crash on Highway 16 near Vermilion.

Police say her car was westbound when it crashed with a northbound SUV crossing the highway at Range Road 70 around 3:15 p.m.

The adult and child in the SUV were not injured.

RCMP are not releasing the victim’s identity other than to confirm she was from Manville, Alta.

Police are still investigating.