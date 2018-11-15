A woman is dead after a head-on collision on a highway near Millet, Alta. Thursday night.

Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to the two-vehicle crash on Highway 2A and Township Road 471 at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The driver of one of the vehicles died on scene, RCMP said. The two occupants of the other vehicle were taken to hospital.

Traffic is being rerouted and the scene will not be cleared until late Thursday or early Friday morning, police said.

RCMP are investigating the crash.