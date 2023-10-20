Woman lured from Toronto to northern Alberta to work in sex trade, 3 charged: police

Three people have been charged with human trafficking after police say a woman was lured from Toronto to Grande Prairie and forced to work in the sex trade.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) says the woman was recruited through social media and brought to Alberta in April with the promise of a legitimate job.

When she arrived, she was forced to work in the sex trade under the threat of violence and her money was withheld to pay back the travel expenses given to her.

In May, the woman escaped and contacted the Toronto Police Service.

On Sept. 19, three people were arrested and search warrants were executed on two homes.

Cash, a truck, and more than $30,000 in cocaine was seized.

Romeo Spence, 23, was charged with trafficking a persons, procuring, material benefit from trafficking a person, uttering threats, and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Andre Wright, 46, was charged with trafficking a persons, procuring, uttering threats, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, and possession of another person’s identity.

Hipai Bangisa, 29, was charged with trafficking a persons, procuring, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime.

All three were released from custody.

Bangisa and Wright are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23 and Spence has a Nov. 2 court date.

"The best advice would be to know who you’re talking to and what you’re getting yourself into," Staff Sgt. Chris Hayes of ALERT said in a Friday news release.

"If people are offering you deals that seem too good to be true, ask questions. If they’re offering to buy you plane tickets and fly you across the country, ask for details and find out the facts. Understand what is going to be expected of you.”

Survivors of sex trafficking can call 211 for help.