Woman, man who put anti-LGBTQ2S+ materials in St. Albert playgrounds identified: RCMP

St. Albert RCMP say they have identified the man and woman who left anti-LGBTQ2S+ materials in two playgrounds during Pride month.

Posters and bookmarks with transphobic and homophobic statements were left at the Joseph Demko School and Muriel Martin School playgrounds in the evening of June 25, St. Albert Public Schools said.

Last week, RCMP released surveillance images and asked for the public's help to identify the people involved.

On Tuesday, Mounties announced their pair had been identified.

"The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time," police added.

RCMP are still working to identify the owner and passenger of the red Ford F350 truck seen doing a burnout on the city's Pride crosswalk.

RCMP say the driver of this truck did a burnout on the St. Albert Pride crosswalk on June 26, 2023. (Credit: RCMP)

Anyone with information about the two investigations is asked to call St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.