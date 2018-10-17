

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





RCMP have made one arrest in relation to a 48-year-old woman who was reported missing Wednesday morning and found unharmed later in the day.

A 47-year-old man is in custody as RCMP continue their investigation of the case involving Aurora Rafer.

Wednesday morning, authorities asked for the public’s “urgent assistance” in locating Rafer, who was thought to be in danger.

Police said she may be in an orange-maroon coloured Chevrolet Avalanche that is missing its taillight on the driver’s side. The truck was believed to be in the Red Deer area.

The public was asked to contact authorities and refrain from engaging the suspect Avalanche, if it was seen.

That afternoon, RCMP announced Rafer had been located unharmed and the maroon vehicle had been found in the 5100 block of 38 Street.

Police thanked the public for their cooperation as local RCMP and the emergency response team checked similar vehicles and investigated possible sightings in the Red Deer area.

RCMP are expected to provide another update Thursday.