EDMONTON -- Wetaskiwin RCMP is asking the public to help locate a missing woman.

Bethanie Wildcat, 19, was reported missing on Dec. 27, 2019. She was last seen in the Wetaskiwin area on Dec. 22, 2019.

Wildcat is described as:

Indigenous

Brown hair with some dyed red hair / brown eyes

5’7” tall / 120 lbs

Pierced lip, rose tattoo on her right hand

According to the RCMP, she may be in the Maskawcis area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-213-7267, their local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.