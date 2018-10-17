

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





RCMP have asked for the public’s “urgent assistance” in locating a missing 48-year-old woman who they believe is in danger.

Police said Aurora Rafer may be in an orange-maroon coloured Chevrolet Avalanche that has no taillight on the driver’s side. The truck’s license plate is not known, but authorities believe it to be in the Red Deer area.

Rafer is described as a slim, 160-centimetre (5’3”) tall Filipino woman with long dark brown hair and brown eyes. She appears to be younger than 48 years old.

She was wearing earrings, a brown athletic jacket, blue jeans, white rubber shoes, and a pink-and-orange backpack.

RCMP said they do not believe the public is in danger. However, citizens should not engage the Avalanche and instead immediately call 911 if the vehicle is seen.

RCMP are working throughout Red Deer and have asked the public to give them space to investigate and cooperate as fully as possible.