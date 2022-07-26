Woman missing since January found safe: EPS

A 26-year-old woman was located after having been missing since Jan. 14 (Supplied: Edmonton Police Service) A 26-year-old woman was located after having been missing since Jan. 14 (Supplied: Edmonton Police Service)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island