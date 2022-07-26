Woman missing since January prompts EPS call out for help
Woman missing since January prompts EPS call out for help
Police are looking for help from the public to find a woman who hasn’t been seen since January.
Danecia Funk, 26, was last seen on Jan. 14 near the University of Alberta Hospital.
She was reported missing on June 23.
Police say her disappearance is out of character, and there are concerns for her wellbeing.
She is described as 5’4”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Funk is originally from Saskatchewan, and still has ties there.
Anyone who has had contact with Funk since Jan. 14, or knows where she is is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
