EDMONTON -- St. Albert RCMP are looking for a man who reportedly assaulted a woman while she was on a walk Tuesday morning.

Police were told a woman in her 20s was walking near River Lot 56 by Servus Place and in the wooded part of Red Willow Park when a white-hooded man and possibly masked man tried to choke her.

An investigation started after the story was shared on social media, the detachment said.

Now, officers are looking for help from the public; those with information are asked to call St. Albert RCMP Detachment at 780-458-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Police are also encouraging people to report criminal or suspicious occurrences directly to them, and to take precautions like letting family and friends know of your route, carrying a noise or safety device and cell phone, and sticking to clear pathways.