

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





An Edmonton woman is pleading for the public’s help after her wheelchair accessible minivan was stolen over the weekend.

Carmen Sims’s family minivan was stolen Saturday night outside the Twin Willows Golf Club, while the family was loading up to leave a Christmas craft sale.

“So we know he was in the van probably about seven or eight mins, probably just rifling through stuff, found the key fob and then tore out of there,” said Mary-Lou, Carmen’s mother.

The loss of the vehicle has caused Carmen to be stranded at home, due to the vehicle being equipped to her needs.

“It's modified for Carmen's wheelchair, that is her way of getting around either with her family or when she wants to go out with during the week with one of her caregivers.”

The 23-year-old creates custom jewelry which she sells at various craft sales, donating all proceeds to the Shriners Hospital.

However, with the theft of her van, she will miss her upcoming craft sales.

“I’m upset that my car has been stolen but I’m mad that some idiot decided to steal it,” said Carmen. “I’m stuck at home, I’m bored.”

The van is a 2014 Blue Honda Odyessy, with the licence plate number BLJ 3550. It has a side ramp for Carmen’s wheelchair along with a sticker on the back that says ‘modified.’

Her mother says the van is not easily replaceable, originally taking the vehicle down to Arizona to get modified to the tune of $34,000.

The family has filed a police report and anyone with information is asked to call police.

With files from Nahreman Issa