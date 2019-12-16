EDMONTON -- A woman has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing another woman at a home on an Alberta First Nation northwest of Red Deer.

Chelsey Lagrelle, 23, was charged with manslaughter in the death of Samantha Sharpe, 25, after Sharpe died on Sunchild First Nation land early on Dec. 11, 2018.

RCMP were called to the First Nation after a man and woman were allegedly assaulted.

Court heard that Sharpe and Lagrelle were at a house when the latter became intoxicated, grabbed a kitchen knife and twice stabbed Sharpe, who died from her injuries.

Police determined the death was a homicide and took Lagrelle into custody. She was arrested at a different location, according to RCMP. Investigators said Lagrelle, Sharpe and the man involved all knew each other.

Lagrelle was initially charged with second-degree murder and one count of assault with a weapon. But in a plea deal, the assault charge was dropped and Lagrelle pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in Sharpe's death.

“I can tell the prosecution is of the view there’s a reasonable likelihood of conviction with respect to the charge of manslaughter," said Edward Ring, assistant chief Crown prosecutor for Red Deer.

Sharpe's family issued a public statement upon learning Lagrelle would take a plea deal for manslaughter, expressing their disappointment in the outcome.

"Alcohol should never be an excuse for people to get away with something. It's your choice to consume the alcohol. It shouldn't be a way out of anything," said Sharpe's sister, Valerie Goodrunning.

The family is hoping Lagrelle will be handed the maximum sentence for manslaughter, which is life in prison. Crown has not said what kind of sentence it is seeking.

Lagrelle will next appear in court on Jan. 27.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sarah Plowman.

Members of Samantha Sharpe's family were present as her killer pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a Red Deer courtroom Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (CTV News Edmonton)