A woman who was pulled by strangers from a storm drainage pond in southwest Edmonton on Saturday died in hospital, officials say.

Police say a 911 call was made that evening when multiple people saw a dog splashing around in the drainage pond for the Chappelle Garden neighbourhood near Crawford Way.

Witnesses told police they were worried the dog was struggling so they went to rescue it, at which point they realized the dog was actually pawing at a woman in the pond.

Police told CTV News Edmonton bystanders pulled the woman and dog out from the pond, and performed first aid.

She died in hospital.

There are no details are known regarding name or age.

The incident is under investigation but police say there is no indication at this time it is a criminal event.