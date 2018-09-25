Weeks after CTV News released video of a racist tirade in the city's south side, charges have been laid against the woman in the video.

In mid-August, Rahul Kumar recorded a video of his neighbour’s friend shouting racist slurs at him.

The woman shouts at Kumar from the driver’s seat of her car, telling him to “go back to your country,” along with a series of slurs in the two-minute video.

Kumar is from India, and works in HR. He’s lived and worked in Canada for seven years.

A day after CTV News first reported on the video, the woman in the video reached out.

Angelique Barfield did not apologize for what was said, and said the parking argument was “created by him.”

“I have no problem with what happened,” she said.

Days later, the EPS Hate Crimes Unit was investigating the incident – and on Tuesday, September 25, CTV News learned Barfield, 44, had been charged with mischief and causing a disturbance.