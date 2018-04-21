An Edmonton woman nearly fell through the North Saskatchewan River after she rescued her dog on Saturday afternoon.

Derek and Kateryna Sehn were walking their dogs at Dawson Park, just north of the river in the downtown area, when they heard people screaming.

“You could see the dog hanging on the edge of the ice and it was starting to panic and so the woman we helped dove in to help the dog,” Derek Sehn told CTV News.

The Sehns quickly sprang into action. They took the woman’s dog and wrapped a leash around her arm to keep a hold of her while firefighters responded.

“The ice broke underneath and so at that point, she started sinking so we decided to stop any movements and keep her company and keep her floated,” Derek Sehn said.

When firefighters arrived, they pulled her out with a rescue boat. The woman, who is in her 30s, was taken to the hospital. There is no word on her condition, but she was conscious on scene.

Kateryna Sehn said it was a close call, because as soon as the woman was rescued, the ice started to break.

“I don’t’ know what would have happened if they didn’t come that fast,” she said.

Captain Bob Murray with the Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says people should keep their dogs on a leash when they are near the water.

“I think this is a good warning to the people of Edmonton to stay off the ice because it’s really dangerous this time of year,” he said.

With files from Nicole Weisberg