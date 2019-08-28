

CTV News Edmonton





A woman was rescued from the second storey of a burning townhouse in north Edmonton on Wednesday morning.

Fire broke out at the townhouse complex at 82 Street and Schonsee Way around 9:30 a.m.

The woman was rescued from the window by firefighters with a ladder.

Officials say everyone was evacuated from the townhouses safely and no serious injuries have been reported.

Four units were impacted by the blaze. A witness tells CTV News he heard a popping sound inside the house after the fire broke out.

The fire is now under control.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.