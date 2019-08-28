Woman rescued from burning townhouse in north Edmonton
CTV News Edmonton
Published Wednesday, August 28, 2019 10:16AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 28, 2019 11:44AM MDT
A woman was rescued from the second storey of a burning townhouse in north Edmonton on Wednesday morning.
Fire broke out at the townhouse complex at 82 Street and Schonsee Way around 9:30 a.m.
The woman was rescued from the window by firefighters with a ladder.
Officials say everyone was evacuated from the townhouses safely and no serious injuries have been reported.
Four units were impacted by the blaze. A witness tells CTV News he heard a popping sound inside the house after the fire broke out.
The fire is now under control.
This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.